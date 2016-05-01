ROBERT RUSSA MOTON MUSEUM LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE WITH DIGITAL RESOURCES

The Robert Russa Moton Museum is launching its new MotonMuseum.org website today offering a selection of digital resources about local civil rights history. The new site is a key tool for strengthening the visitor experience and provides assets to learn and teach about Moton and its community.

“The new website has been in the planning for a while, but it’s becoming even more relevant in the times of COVID-19 when educators and homeschooling parents rely on digital resources to teach their students and children about the Civil Rights Movement,” explains Managing Director Cameron Patterson.

Resources include photography and videos, digital editions of the Moton Storytellers magazines, and a selection of external digital resources related to the local, regional, and national civil rights movement.

“We encourage people to explore the website for home lessons. While there are many resources about civil rights history in America, we’re the only ones offering a local perspective. This creates a different connection for students and increases the interest in learning,” says Cainan Townsed, director of education & public programs.

Future digital resources that the museum is working on include a Moton interview series highlighting the work of classroom educators and authors on the frontline of sharing the Moton story along with Moton storytellers who experienced first hand Prince Edward County’s fight for educational equality. The Museum is also launching Moton Mailbag, a weekly listener show that allows individuals to submit questions and receive answers on topics related to civil rights history and other historical content.

In addition to learning resources, the website has a modern and engaging approach, is visually appealing and mobile friendly. It also meets the standards of accessibility for visually impaired readers.

To learn more, go to MotonMuseum.org.