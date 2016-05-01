FARMVILLE POLICE SEEK INFORMATION ON AUTO PARTS THEFT, REWARD OFFERED

The Farmville Police Department is seeking information on the reported theft of two catalytic converters from vehicles parked on the lot of Davis GMC at 2707 W. Third St. On April 3, 2020 it was discovered that the catalytic converters had been removed from two 2019 GMC Yukon SUVs. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emissions control device containing precious metals, and often stolen for the resale or scrap value of the metals inside.

Reports of catalytic converter thefts have recently risen across the Commonwealth, and due to the expensive nature of these devices, both vehicle owners and insurance companies are taking large financial losses. To make matters worse, these thefts have occurred just as our economy has entered uncertain times because of the restrictions in place to battle the Covid-19 virus. Due to the prevalence of these types of thefts, Gantt Insurance is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the recent thefts at Davis GMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-3332, or to use our anonymous tip application, Tip411. Tip411 is available on our department website and as a free download for both iPhone and Android devices through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Simply search “Tip411 Farmville PD”.

Authorized by: Chief A. Q. Ellington Sr… For more information, please contact Chief Andy Ellington at 434-392-9259