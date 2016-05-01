Town of Farmville Utility Work

Beginning Monday, April 20 through Wednesday, April 22, N. Main Street from the north end of W. Osborn Road to the south end of W. Osborn Road will be closed to through traffic from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm to allow the Public Works Dept. to perform utility work. Traffic will be detoured through W. Osborn Road. Access will be allowed to Marion’s Bi-Rite from the north end and N. Main residents from the south end. Residents of Early St., Bragg St., Jackson Ave., Longstreet Rd. and Stuart Rd. will access their homes from E. Osborn Rd. beside the old Ayers Building Supply. This is weather permitting. If it rains, it will be pushed back a day to Tuesday. The Town of Farmville thanks you for your cooperation.