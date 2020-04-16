PEC Supervisors Decide Not To Renew Administrator Bartlett’s Contract

A bit of a surprise, as the Prince Edward County Board of SUpervisors has decided not to move forward with a new contract with Administrator Wade Bartlett. AFter a behind-closed-doors- session on Tuesday night, the board chairman said there had been a 5-3 vote against renewing Bartlett’s deal. However, Chairman Jerry Townsend said the issue was not due to cause, either… meaning Bartlett is not being accused of doing anything that would be cause for ending the agreement or firing him. Townsend said that the majority of the board felt that the town would benefit from having a change in leadership. Those voting to NOT renew Bartlett’s contract were Pattie Cooper-Jones, J. David Emert, Odessa Pride, Jerry Townsend, and Jim Wilck. Bartlett’s current contracts expires at the end of June. He’s been the county administrator for 13 years.

Apr. 16, 2020 4:38 AM CST

by jcerullo