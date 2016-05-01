Female Inmate Is Virginia’s First Coronavirus Prisons Death

The death of a female inmate assigned to a central Virginia prison is the first fatality in a state prison linked to the new coronavirus, authorities said Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Corrections said a 49-year-old woman, an inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland, died in a hospital Tuesday morning. The inmate was taken to the VCU medical center in Richmond for treatment on April 4, when she tested positive for the coronavirus. She remained there for treatment until her death.