PRINCE EDWARD ANIMAL SHELTER PET FOOD PANRY

Prince Edward County, VA – During the time of the pandemic, Prince Edward County residents that are dog and cat owners and are in need of assistance caring for their pets can receive donated dry dog and cat food, wet dog and cat food, and cat litter. These items will be available as supplies last. The pet food pantry will operate only on donated items, as we receive them.

Items will be available Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8am-10am at the Prince Edward County Animal Shelter loacted at 255 County Shop Road. If you have any questions or concerns or to donate please contact the shelter at 434-223-7310. Donations can be placed in the cabinet located outside the shelter.

The Pet Food Pantry will begin on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020. Please visit our Amazon wish list @ https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/20XR53UCE754Q?ref_=wl_share