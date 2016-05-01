Buckingham County Reports 16 COVID-19 Cases

In Buckingham County, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. No other information will be releaseed rehgarding the patients.

Farmville Cares is a collective of area nonprofits coordinating to support our community and each other as we respond to COVID-19. Our goal is to provide a database of resources for those needing assistance or those seeking a tangible way to support their community. The website farmvillecares.org has been created to provide outreach for residents during the pandemic. They are encouraging community members, churches and civic groups to take the information listed here and brainstorm ways to support local organizations in their existing efforts.