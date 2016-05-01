VPS INVESTIGATING FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN FLUVANNA COUNTY

At 4:50 p.m. on Thursday (April 9), Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Workman responded to a fatal crash in Fluvanna County.

A 1989 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on Route 761 (Branch Road) 0.8 miles east of Rock Lane when it crossed the center yellow line and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck head on.

The driver of the motorcycle, Clarence Frederick Eheart, 59, of Scottsville, Va. died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, however he did not have a motorcycle license.

The driver of the Silverado, Richard Bruce Schmack, 55, of Scottsville, Va. was not injured. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.