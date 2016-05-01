FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT INTRODUCES TIP411

The Farmville Police Department is pleased to announce the start of TIP411! This is a cell phone and web-based application that allows citizens to anonymously report tips to our department. Often, our ability to solve crimes depends a great deal upon the involvement of our citizens. By embracing new technologies, we are working to proactively enhance those lines of communication between our community and the police department. In addition to anonymously providing information to assist us with solving crimes, you can even attach photographs and videos after you submit an initial tip!

Please be assured that all information provided when you submit a tip is kept strictly confidential. When you submit a tip, it is sent to a 3rd party tip service, which acts as a privacy buffer between you and the Farmville Police Department. Your identity is protected, as well as your contact information.

To help provide vital information on crimes, criminals, or those engaging in illicit or criminal activity, you can utilize any of the three options listed below:

THREE OPTIONS TO SUBMIT AN ANONYMOUS TIP

Option 1: TEXT A TIP TO 847411

Wireless users can text information to 847411

In the message box begin by typing in FarmvillePD, enter a space, then type your tip and hit send. It is important that the keyword FarmvillePD be included before the message.

When the text message is sent to the Farmville PD, your information and contact information is scrubbed from the message that TIP411 sends to us. This service is 100% anonymous.

Option 2: DOWNLOAD THE APP

Search “tip411 Farmville PD” to find the application on the App Store or Google play. You can then download the app for free. The icon will appear as the Farmville Police Department uniform patch.

Option 3: SUBMIT A TIP ONLINE

Submit an anonymous tip online by visiting our website at www.farmvilleva.com. Select Departments from the drop-down menu, then select Police Department.

This service is not meant to substitute a call to request police in an emergency. In the event of an emergency, you should always contact 9-1-1.

If your situation is not an emergency, but you still need an officer to respond, then you should contact the police department at (434) 392-9259. This service is being provided to the public for non-emergency use, tips may not be received by us until the following day.

# # #

Authorized by: Chief A. Q. Ellington Sr… For more information, please contact Chief Andy Ellington at 434-392-9259