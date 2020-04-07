Public Schools Continues to Take Care of Families

Prince Edward County Public Schools partnered with both the Longwood Center for Visual Arts (LCVA) and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival (VCBF) for this week’s spring break meal distribution. We held food service distribution at 6 different sites throughout our county, and gave out over 4200 meals. At each site families were given, art kits and sketch books from the LCVA and a books from the VCBF in addition to their meal bags. We had parents, teachers, and community members volunteer to help the food service staff create and distribute meals and the additional materials. It was truly wonderful to see all of the staff, volunteers and community organizations pitch in to ensure the families of Prince Edward County are well cared for.

Maria Hamilton carrying meal bags to a distribution site. Hamilton is a parent of 3 PECPS students and a teacher at the elementary school.