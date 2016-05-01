SUSAN ROBINSON, NP LEAVING CENTRA MEDICAL GROUP IN CUMBERLAND

On April 10, 2020, Susan Robinson, NP will be leaving Centra Medical Group Cumberland to further her career in Charlotte, NC to be closer to her family.

Centra plans to do everything they can to hire a provider for the Cumberland region to take over patient care in the Cumberland community. In addition, the following facilities are also available to you.

Centra Medical Group, Burkeville

Phone: 434-767-5511

Centra Medical Group, Keysville

Phone: 434-736-8801

Centra Medical Group, Farmville

Phone: 434-315-5340