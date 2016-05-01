SEC thanks linemen for keeping power on, community work

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) salutes its linemen who safely keep the energy flowing to members in all kinds of weather and all times of day and night.

April 13 is National Lineman Appreciation Day. The Crewe-based electric distribution company has 53 apprentices, line technicians, servicemen and line technician supervisors.

Cooperative linemen build and repair overhead and underground lines, set poles, remove hazard trees, install equipment to enhance service and restore electricity during power outages and after storms. During the coronavirus pandemic, SEC’s linemen, like all Cooperative employees, have continued working, while observing social distancing and good hygiene practices.

“Linemen work with energized lines each day at heights most people are fearful of to provide electricity for our members,” said President & CEO Jeff Edwards. “They often sacrifice time with family and friends to respond, no matter the weather or the time of the day. The Cooperative is proud of its linemen and says thank you for the important job they do.”

While linemen are often seen climbing a pole or working out of a bucket truck, they may not be noticed doing other things in the community. SEC linemen participate in career events at area schools and lead the Cooperative’s own Day in the Life of a Lineman program for high school students. They help the areas where they live by supporting the Cooperative’s annual food drive, handing out candy at local Christmas parades and participating in other events that boost communities.

“When you see one of our linemen, let them know you appreciate them for keeping the power on and strengthening our communities,” Vice President of Operations Brad Furr said.

All are welcome to send thank you emails for SEC’s linemen to memberandpublicrelations@sec.coop.