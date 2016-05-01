PUBLIC NOTICE OF Cumberland EMERGENCY MEETING

An emergency meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors has been called for Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Board meeting room located at 1 Courthouse Circle, Cumberland, Virginia. Said meeting will be held via electronic communication in accordance with Virginia Code §2.2-3708.2.A.3. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss, consider, and take action, if appropriate, on an ordinance providing a method to assure continuity of government during this Coronavirus COVID-19 disaster. The draft ordinance will be posted on the Board’s meeting page located at https://www.cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov/node/486. This is a public meeting though no public comment will be heard at this meeting. For security reasons, instructions on how the public may participate will be posted to the county website by noon on Wednesday at https://www.cumberlandcounty.virginia.gov/node/486

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VIRGINIA