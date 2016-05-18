2 Comments on “Local News”

New Year Brings In New Hires for the TownFarmville, Virginia – December 28, 2016 – The new year has brought forth new hires for the Town of Farmville, including a new position and the occupation of a vacant position.Sheldon “Shelly” Butler of Farmville will be the new Golf Course Manager at the Municipal Golf Course. Shelly has years of experience in customer service, sales and supervision of other employees. Along with a degree in Business Administration and Management from Meredith College, Shelly earned the title of All-American while playing on her golf team in college. Town Manager Gerry Spates commented, “We are excited to have Shelly on board to manage the golf course, as we know that she has a thorough understanding of golf and what is needed to run the course efficiently.” A new position in the Town Manager’s office, Communications Specialist, has been filled by Kate Pickett Eggleston, another Farmville resident. In this position Eggleston will be developing communications and public relations campaigns for the town, managing social media and the website, and promoting town events and initiatives. Eggleston previously worked at Letterpress Communications, the local business that developed and designed the new town website. While at Letterpress, she also worked on monthly communications for the town, including a digital newsletter, website updates and press releases. Eggleston grew up in Farmville and earned her Bachelor’s degree and Master of Public Administration degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She has previous experience working for Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and for nonprofits in Richmond. “Kate has roots in our town and is passionate about fostering the sense of community that we have here and developing open, effective communications between the town and its residents,” stated Spates. Both Butler and Eggleston began their new positions this week.

Hines Announces Campaign For State Senate SeatOn December 8, 2016, Prince Edward native Joe Hines officially qualified for the ballot for the Senate of Virginia, 22nd District. In a matter of days, Hines, a prominent leader in the local business community, and his supporters gathered more than 600 signatures – more than doubling the legal requirement for ballot access. The groundswell of support from citizens of the district served as encouragement for Hines.“Everywhere I go, I am overwhelmed by the support of the concerned citizens of District 22,” said Hines. “We need a strong leader who will fight for us, and it is with tremendous humility that I launch my campaign to serve as the people’s champion in Richmond. With more economic development policy set to be determined in the next three years than in any recent period of Virginia’s history, we have incredible opportunity to bring jobs and prosperity home to our district. I’m committed to being the voice this district needs to ensure long-term economic growth.”Running as an Independent, Hines sees a real vacuum that needs to be filled, and he promises to fight for principles every day in office.“I was raised on my parents’ farm, right here in the district, and I learned conservative values from a very young age,” said Hines. “In recent years, we have seen unbelievable federal overreach, the increasing growth of government, and a trampling of our rights and values. Too many politicians have cared more about political correctness than standing up and standing strong. As State Senator, I will always fight for our principles and for the needs of our district.”A proven business leader, Hines has worked in or for every locality in the 22nd District, starting with his father’s survey & engineering firm and then as a Partner with Timmons Group, a regional consulting engineering firm. In everything he does, Hines embodies a will to succeed. He is a graduate with honors from NC State with an engineering degree, and he earned an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business while working full-time. Clearly a brilliant and hardworking businessman, Hines served on the Virginia Economic Developers Association Board and is the Vice-Chair of the Fuqua School of Business Alumni Council. During Hines’s tenure as Principal and Director of Economic Development at Timmons Group, the practice has helped clients land over $3 billion in investment with over 8,500 jobs announced. Hines believes these experiences uniquely prepares him to bring growth home to our district. “The 22nd District is not only home to tremendous beauty, it is also primed for incredible economic development opportunity,” Hines said. “As an engineer and economic developer, I have seen projects vital to the welfare of our communities come to a halt due to excessive regulations and extensive permitting timelines. As State Senator, I will put my extensive business and economic development experience to work every day to promote our businesses and resources. I will work extensively to streamline the permitting process, cut red tape, and ensure that Virginia is the most competitive state for business.” Hines is committed to running as an independent conservative. “I will never place party loyalty over people nor vote against the interests of the citizens of the district because party leadership tells me to,” Hines commented. “I will be the true independent and strong conservative the 22nd District needs in the General Assembly.” Joe is the only candidate with a business background running for the State Senate, and he uniquely provides in-depth experience on how to work with our agricultural producers, business owners and economic developers to build a cohesive growth strategy, and make certain that all in District 22 have the opportunity to succeed and provide a better life for their family. The 22nd District seat was made available by Tom Garrett upon his election as the 5th District Congressman, which will be vacated on January 3rd. The special election will take place on January 10, 2017.

Farmville Expresses Gratitude: Post Debate Public Safety UpdateOn Tuesday, October 4, Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, hosted the one and only United States Vice Presidential Debate of the 2016 election cycle. It was the event we all hoped it would be. Beautiful weather highlighted all that Longwood University and Farmville have to offer.Longwood University Police, Farmville Police, Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and our many local, regional, state and federal public safety resources coordinated to provide public safety throughout Longwood University and the town. There were no arrests or charges placed in connection with the event. Law enforcement officers responded to no more than a dozen questions and concerns raised by residents from Sunday to Tuesday evening. Nothing of significance was reported.There were a minimal number of protesters present on and around the Longwood University campus and in downtown Farmville.“We would like to thank area residents and merchants for their patience and for being forthcoming with concerns and issues that developed leading up to the debate,” says Acting Police Chief Andy Ellington. “This historic event definitely would not have been the success it was without the cooperation and dedication of officers, deputies, fire, EMS, town public works employees and other agencies.”

UPDATE: THE FARMER’S BANK ROBBERYThe Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ashland Police Department arrested David Allen Garland on Saturday, October 1, 2016 at approximately 4:40 a.m. in reference to the bank robbery that occurred at The Farmers Bank of Appomattox. Mr. Garland is currently being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover County for criminal charges stemming from Ashland and Buckingham.

In Buckingham, Mr. Garland was criminally charged with a Class 2 felony for violating Virginia Code 18.2-93 which carries a maximum life imprisonment or for any term not less than 20 years and a fine of not more than $100,000. Sheriff Kidd would like to thank all our law enforcement partners that assisted in this case that resulted in Mr. Garland’s quick apprehension.

Planned Road Closure Announced For Vice Presidential DebateLongwood University in Farmville, Virginia will be hosting the United States Vice Presidential Debate on Tuesday, October 4.On the day of the debate, South Main St. from Putney St. to Griffin Blvd. will be reduced to one lane of traffic traveling in each direction starting at 7 AM. From 8 PM to 11 PM that portion of South Main St. will be completely closed and traffic detoured. Throughout the day, north and southbound tractor-trailers and other large vehicle traffic will be detoured from portions of South Main Street. Times are approximate.Other sections of streets adjacent to the Longwood University campus may be closed temporarily, but detours will be marked and traffic patterns returned to normal as soon as possible.If last-minute security concerns necessitate any other measures affecting traffic, the Farmville Police Department will let the community know via social media and the town website, www.farmvilleva.com/debate, and WFLO radio.

FATAL CRASH IN BUCKINGHAMVirginia State Police Trooper D.L. Vaughn is investigating a fatal crash in Buckingham County. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept. 17) on Sycamore Road, east of Warminster Road. The crash occurred at 2 a.m., but was not reported to law enforcement until 11:45 a.m. Saturday.A 2002 Subaru Outback was traveling along Sycamore Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.The driver of the vehicle, John W. Clarke Jr., 24, of Crozet, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.An adult male passenger is being treated at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for life-threatening injuries.The crash remains under investigation.

The Charlotte Adult Learning Center is proud to announce that Sergeant Major Douglas Randolph has joined their Board of Directors. Mr. Randolph comes to us with prior board experience and impeccable community involvement. He was a past commander for the American Legion post 260 and the VFW post 8902, and he currently is the First Vice Commander of the 5th District for the American Legion. He was the Charlotte County magistrate for five and a half years and is currently the chairman of the board of Piedmont ASAP. The Charlotte Adult Learning Center is eager to work with him and looks forward to building from his experience and community ties.

LCVA, Associated Press Showcase 100 Years of Presidential Campaign Photography With 170 years of history, and a record 31 Pulitzer Prizes for photography, no news organization has covered American politics and presidential campaigns like The Associated Press.This fall, in conjunction with the 2016 Vice Presidential Debate, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts and the AP have teamed up to debut an exhibition showcasing historic and revealing images captured by the AP from presidential campaigns dating to the early 20th century.“Citizens and Leaders: A Century of Iconic Presidential Campaign Photography by The Associated Press” will run from Sept. 9 through Oct. 16, serving as an attraction for visitors around the Oct. 4 Vice Presidential Debate, which will take place at Longwood University. On the day of the debate, AP Vice President and Director of Photography Santiago Lyon will lead a lunchtime conversation at the LCVA about the exhibition, the impact of AP’s presidential campaign coverage and coverage of the 2016 election. The exhibition and discussion will be free and open to the public.Photos in the exhibit are drawn from the elections of 1916 through 2016. They explore the human dimension of the process by which Americans choose their president. Even as that process has become lengthier, more complex and increasingly conducted over television and now social media, its defining moments remain distinctly personal, as candidates encounter and make their case to voters face to face.“Compelling political photography remains as important as in decades past, with still images being delivered faster and reaching more people today than ever before,” said Lyon, whose staffers chronicle the current campaign in hundreds of photos each week that go out to thousands of newspapers, websites and other digital outlets worldwide.“As the presidential campaign arrives on Longwood’s campus this fall, this exhibit will provide a never-before-seen way to explore what has changed – and stayed the same – about this process over a century, as captured by the AP’s unrivaled roster of photojournalists,” said LCVA Executive Director Rachel Ivers. “Some of these images are famous, others forgotten, but collectively they paint a fascinating, thought-provoking portrait of American democracy in action.”The exhibition’s title, “Citizens and Leaders,” is a nod both to the subject matter – most of the photos capture personal encounters between citizens and those who aspire to lead them – and Longwood’s distinctive mission to shape “citizen leaders” who are prepared to make positive contributions to society. That mission will be front and center as Longwood hosts the lone Vice Presidential Debate of the 2016 campaign, sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. As many as 3,000 media personnel are expected to attend.The “Citizens and Leaders” exhibit was curated by AP Special Projects Manager Chuck Zoeller in connection with Ivers and Justin Pope, chief of staff at Longwood and previously an AP national reporter.When and Where:The opening reception for “Citizens and Leaders” will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. AP Vice President and Director of Photography Santiago Lyon will lead a lunchtime conversation at noon on Oct. 4, the day of the Vice Presidential Debate. The exhibition will remain on display through Oct.16, 2016.About LCVA:The LCVA is Longwood University’s art museum, one of fewer than 5 percent of U.S. art museums with accreditation. The LCVA serves as a collaborative forum in which to explore visual art and its relevance to everyday life, and fosters creativity, intellectual curiosity, and involvement in the visual arts through its exhibitions, educational programs, permanent collection, and volunteer and internship programs.In addition to presenting conversation-starting exhibitions, the museum brings interdisciplinary art-based programs (including a photography-based art therapy program) to more than 60 public, private and home schools in south central Virginia. Last year LCVA educators traveled almost 7,000 miles to serve thousands of K-12 students.The museum is located at the intersection of Main and Third Streets (129 North Main Street) in Farmville, Virginia. For additional information on these exhibitions or other programs and events, contact LCVA at lcvainfo@longwood.edu or 434.395.2206.

ONE KILLED IN SINGLE VEHICLE CRASHOne person was killed early Wednesday morning (August 24) and one passenger seriously injured when the tractor trailer they were driving ran off the road and overturned. The crash occurred at approximately 1:42 a.m., on Route 460 east bound, 1/10 mile west of Route 611 (Trinity Church Road) in Dinwiddie County.Virginia State Police Trooper M. E. Reed is investigating the crash.A 1995 GMC tractor was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the road to the left overturning in the medium and partially ejecting the driver.The driver of the tractor trailer, Melvin T. Johnson, 31 of Henrico County died at the scene, a female passenger in the vehicle was transported via med-flight to MCV hospital with life-threatening injuries; they were not wearing seat belts.The crash remains under investigation.DECEASED: MELVIN T. JOHNSON, 31 OF HENRICO COUNTY

Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Virginia Cooperative Extension to Launch Southern Virginia Pasture Infrastructure Program Funded by Tobacco Region Revitalization CommissionHalifax County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) was awarded $161,778 by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for its Agribusiness project titled Southern Virginia Pasture Infrastructure Program (SVPIP). The program is a joint effort between Halifax, Lake Country and Southside SWCDs, Virginia Cooperative Extension and Halifax County Agricultural Development covering the following eight counties: Amelia, Brunswick, Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward. SVPIP utilizes a 25% cost-share incentive to encourage producers to establish new pasture and increase the ability of livestock producers to implement rotational grazing, along with converting endophyte-infected tall fescue pastures into novel-endophyte tall fescue or warm season grasses. The primary goal of the program is to install practices that increase the ability of producers to graze their livestock (cattle, goats, sheep) more efficiently. The fencing portion of the program is based around increasing the number of grazing acres and the ability to intensively manage livestock for enhanced forage utilization. The conversion of traditional endophyte infected tall fescue pastures into novel-endophyte tall fescue or warm season grass pastures will further enhance grazing efficiency and livestock productivity. By implementing these practices, producers will improve utilization of pasture and decrease reliance on supplemental feed, resulting in an increase in net farm income. By increasing herd efficiency, this project allows producers to capitalize on greater profitability. In times where cattle markets have been unpredictable, this program plans to educate on and implement practices that have been continuously proven to have high returns on investment. Along with this, consumer demand for locally raised, grass-finished or pasture raised beef is rising, creating a need for more grazing acreage to finish livestock. Goat and lamb meat is an emerging market and price and demand for these products are increasing to meet consumer needs of the east coast metropolitan areas. Southern Virginia is ideally located 800 miles from 75% of the U.S. population, allowing us to take advantage of these value-added markets.For additional information about the program or the orientation sessions, producers should contact Katy Overby with Virginia Cooperative Extension in Farmville, VA or their local VCE office.The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission is a 28-member body created by the 1999 General Assembly. Its mission is the promotion of economic growth and development in tobacco-dependent communities, using proceeds of the national tobacco settlement. To date, the Commission has awarded 1,940 grants totaling more than $1 billion across the tobacco region of the Commonwealth, and has provided $309 million in indemnification payments to tobacco growers and quota holders. For information on the Commission’s history, mission, funding programs and recent grant awards, visit our website at www.tic.virginia.gov or call toll free 877-807-1086.

COUNTY AND VDOT TO HOLD RIBBON CUTTING FOR ROUTE 632 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT Members of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors, along with representatives of the Virginia Department of Transportation, will participate in a ribbon cutting on Monday, August 8, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate the completion of the new Route 632 (Falkland Road) bridge. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the bridge. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. According to VDOT, the bridge over the Bush River on Route 632 was “structurally deficient”. The bridge work was done by state forces for an estimated cost of approximately $250,000. For more information about the ribbon cutting, please contact the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837. For more information regarding the bridge construction, please contact VDOT at 434-856-8176. * UPDATE* BICYCLIST STRUCK AND KILLED IN NOTTOWAY COUNTY CRASH A Crewe man has been identified as the operator of a bicycle that was struck and killed early Thursday morning (August 4) while riding his bike on Route 460 in Nottoway County. The crash occurred around 4:00 a.m., on Route 460 west bound approximately 300 feet west of Route 607 (Bible Road). Virginia State Police Trooper D. Eggleston is investigating the crash. A pickup truck was travelling west on Route 460, when it struck the bicyclist who was riding in the right lane. The truck did not stop at the scene. The operator of the 2002 Roadmaster bicycle, Leroy M. Olds, 51 of Crewe, Virginia died at the scene. As of Thursday evening, State Police have taking into evidence a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck. No arrest has been made at this time and the crash remains under investigation. The Virginia State Police would like to recognize the hard work of the Division I Crash Reconstruction Team and the efforts of the media in helping to pass along information in the case.

Home InvasionUpdate-7/26On July 25, 2016 Tavon D Coleman, 21, of Rice VA, was arrested in connection with the Harrisons Road incident and is being held without bond. His arraignment is set for July 26, 2016.Coleman is charged with robbery; use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony; discharge of a firearm or missile in / at an occupied building; possess / transport firearm by convicted felon and possess / transport weapon-ammo by convicted felon.We encourage anyone with information to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.The investigation continues and no further information will be released at this time.Update-7/25The investigation continues from an incident that occurred in the 19000 block of Harrisons Road on July 24, 2016.A 20 year old male suspect was injured when he and the homeowner exchanged gun fire. That suspect was transported to MCV by Med-flight. The homeowner and his family were not injured in this incident.The second suspect immediately fled the scene in an unknown vehicle prior to the Sheriff’s Office arrival.Anyone with information please contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.No further information will be released at this time.Home InvasionOn 07/24/2016 around 09:51 P.M. the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible home invasion. This occurred in the 19000 block of Harrisons Road. One suspect received serious injuries and the second suspect fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle that was left away from the scene. This incident is under investigation. If anyone has any information please call the Amelia County Solvers at 804-561-5200.

Electric Cooperative Offers Million Dollar Broadband Incentive Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) announced a rural broadband initiative designed to incentivize qualified entities to deliver world class service throughout its 14-county electric distribution territory. As outlined in the just released Request for Information (RFI), the Cooperative is seeking to “partner with a proven, committed entity or consortium of entities to make affordable Gigabit-class broadband available to all CVEC members…” Specifically, the Cooperative has offered to waive annual pole attachment fees, that totaled $1.2 million in 2016 with expected increases over time, in exchange for the deployment of a fiber based broadband network that provides a minimum of 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download speed with no cap on data usage to any of the 36,000 CVEC member service locations. CVEC President and CEO Gary Wood explained the Cooperative’s motivation, “Without affordable, reliable broadband communication services, rural residents are being shut off from advancements in technology that would provide jobs, better education, and a higher quality of life. When CVEC was first formed in 1937, the members came together to share the cost to extend distribution lines and make central station electric service available to every home. Now, the members are willing to join together to offer this incentive.” Wood compared the lack of rural broadband to a time when nine out of ten farms in Virginia lacked electricity, “Fifty years after Richmond residents first began to enjoy electric service, their country cousins were still using fire to heat and light their homes, cook food, and wash and iron clothes. The formation of member-owned electric cooperatives effectively resolved the basic disparities in economic opportunity and in quality of life. Today, the Cooperative will do all that it can to recruit a working partner in order to close the digital divide, for the benefit of our members-owners and our rural communities.” In addition to targeting universal service for its members, CVEC envisions contracting for broadband connectivity to its offices, electric substations, and down line equipment to enhance control and reliability of the 4,500 mile electric distribution system. Interested broadband providers may view the Request for Information at www.mycvec.com and should submit a letter of intent to respond to the RFI by September 2, 2016.

POLICE SEARCH FOR BURGLARY SUSPECT On July 21, 2016, Farmville Police responded to a reported commercial burglary in the 900 Block of East Third Street. Upon investigation, it appeared that a single suspect forcibly entered the business shortly after 11:30 pm on Wednesday, July 20th and stole an undisclosed amount of money and other merchandise. The suspect was captured on surveillance video and images can be viewed on the Farmville Police Department’s website. The suspect was wearing khaki colored pants, a white shirt, a red hat and gloves. If you recognize the person in the images, or have information about these crimes, please contact the Farmville Police Department at (434) 392-3332.

Appomattox County Public Schools Announces Open House/Registration Day August 8 and First Day of School August 10Appomattox County Public Schools (ACPS) wishes to welcome all students back to school for the 2016-17 school year. Our division theme is Striving for Excellence. Last year we were proud to be one of only 37 school divisions in Virginia to have all schools fully accredited by the Virginia Department of Education as measured by Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments. This accomplishment required very hard work on the part of ACPS staff, students, and parents.ACPS reminds parents to stay involved in their child’s daily education. Volunteer at school. Attend PTO meetings and parent conferences. Go to extra-curricular and sporting events. Discuss school each day with your child.Being at school each day is critical to learning, as is working hard in class and completing homework. ACPS also requires that all students behave in a respectful and caring way.Open House/Registration Day will be Monday, August 8 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at each school. Parents are invited to come and bring their child to school for Open House. This is a time to meet teachers, pay fees, and complete registration forms.ACPS will be implementing an online student registration/data system this year to streamline paperwork for parents. It will replace some of the paper forms that your child usually brings home. During Open House on August 8, a computer lab at each school will be available so parents can access and complete their student information. Parents are also encouraged to have a PowerSchool parent portal set up which gives parents daily visibility to their student’s grades. School staff will be on hand to assist with this process at each school during Open House on August 8.For those parents wishing to complete information in the online registration system and set up a PowerSchool parent portal prior to Open House, you may do so August 1 at Appomattox Elementary School from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Computer Lab A 101. School staff will be on hand to assist.The ACPS website may be found at http://appomattox.schoolfusion.us. ACPS also has an App for cell phones which can be installed free of charge in order to receive text notifications about school. It can be found at Google Play for Android devices or at the App Store for Apple devices by searching for “Appomattox County PS.”ACPS staff is already hard at work preparing for the first day of school on August 10. Teachers have had several days of training in curriculum and instruction as they prepare classrooms.Maintenance crews have been cleaning and sprucing up all schools. There have been some roof replacement and sidewalk projects, as well as waterproofing, new carpeting, and interior painting occurring during the summer.ACPS looks forward to seeing you and your child on August 8 during Open House from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

I-95 PROTESTWhen protesters began walking into the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Exit 75 Monday at approximately 5:45 p.m., state troopers immediately responded for the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike. Once state police were able to make contact with the protest coordinators, they were notified that being on the interstate was an unlawful assembly and advised of the need to leave the interstate.Those who refused to exit the Interstate were charged with being pedestrians on a highway and for participating in an unlawful assembly. A total of 13 were arrested and transported to the City of Richmond Jail for processing:Anthony D. Beck, 24, of Weed, Calif.Nina B. Cohen, 49, of State College, Penn.Donna L. Gasapo, 42, of Charlottesville, Va.Angelica S. Demarco Jaffe, 23, of Brooklyn, NYJulia Griffin, 21, of Sparks Glencoe, Md.Katherin M. Martin, 30, Alpharetta, Ga.Sapphyre K. Miria, 37, of Buchanan, Va.Luis A. Oyola, 26, Charlottesville, Va.Frances Richards, 61, of Charlottesville, Va.Brandon J. Taylor, 21, of Hampton, N.J.Evan S. Viglietta, 39, of Charlottesville, Va.Ryan L. Whitcomb, 27, of Charlottesville, Va.Whitney Renee Whiting, 32, of Richmond, Va.

National Night Out 2016 set for August 2nd

It’s time to start planning for National Night Out 2016, which is scheduled for August 2, 2016. Last year the citizens took an impressive stand in the fight against crime by holding 8 events in neighborhoods across town, earning Farmville 17th place nationally in areas with a population of 15,000 or less. This will be the 7th year that the Farmville Police Department has participated in this highly successful community outreach program.

Farmville Town residents can celebrate the fight against crime by hosting neighborhood block parties that bring neighbors, communities, and the police department together. McGruff, the crime dog, and police department members will visit neighborhoods hosting these events. Event hosts are asked to contact the Farmville Police Department with plans for their event by July 29th.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug-prevention awareness, develop and strengthen partnerships between police and residents, and generate support for anti-crime programs such as Neighborhood Watch, Crime Solvers and Business Watch.

To learn more about National Night Out and how to plan your neighborhood event, please contact the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259. You may also contact Detective Sergeant C W Moss at 392-2109 to learn how to establish a Neighborhood Watch program in your neighborhood.

Sweet Briar College raises more than $10 million and celebrates successful recruiting year — 12 months after near closure SWEET BRIAR, VA (July 11, 2016) — One year after Sweet Briar’s new president Phillip Stone and new board took over Sweet Briar’s governance, the College released strong budget, fundraising and enrollment numbers for the 2016 fiscal year.The College exceeded its fundraising goal of $10 million, a particularly ambitious target given the Saving Sweet Briar campaign of last year that raised more than $12 million to cover the College’s operating costs. Sweet Briar raised $10.25 million in just 10 months as part of the Next is Now initiative. The total is five times as much as the College previously raised on an annual basis in unrestricted revenue.The $10 million is needed to cover millions of dollars in costs associated with the attempted closure of the College, including severance payments and lost tuition.After receiving a record number of student applications for fall 2016, the number of incoming students this fall stands at 175. These students include first-year, transfer and graduate students, as well as those who are returning to Sweet Briar after transferring elsewhere as a result of the closure announcement. Through a combination of incoming students and those continuing from last year, the College expects to exceed 325 on-campus students for the 2016-2017 academic year.Students will come to the College from 31 states and five countries, including China, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia and Peru.“2016 was a rebuilding year,” Stone said. “We took over a mostly shuttered institution and could not start recruiting a new class until September of 2015, six months later than other institutions. The fact that we will have a student body of this size in such a short time is one more Sweet Briar miracle.”Stone noted that the College came in $2 million under budget in FY2016 and, for the first time in its history, did not withdraw a penny from its endowment.“We are proud that the College spent less than it budgeted,” Stone said. “The endowment was not touched. That is simply amazing when you consider we had a student body of only 40 percent of its previous size, were required by the settlement agreement to pay almost $5 million of severance to faculty and staff, and incurred more than $30 million of other costs due to the attempts to close.”When Stone took over the Sweet Briar presidency last July, most faculty and staff had been terminated and all students had transferred to other colleges. The riding and study abroad programs had also been transferred. All athletic contests had been canceled; memberships in athletic associations and professional consortia had been surrendered. Even the food service was gone.In six weeks, a new senior team was put in place, transferred programs were brought back to the College, a new food service was retained, faculty and staff were reemployed, and classes began on schedule. In addition to fielding every athletic team, two new sports were added for the coming year.The Alumnae Alliance was created to mobilize alumnae around the world to help build sustainability for the College.Recruitment for Sweet Briar’s class of 2017 is well underway.Stone concluded, “We learned so much this year. But above all, we learned that small liberal arts institutions must reject fatalism and discover creative, innovative ways for the entire campus community to be involved in nurturing their college. Sweet Briar is well positioned for a bright future.”

Juvenile Identified In Additional Spray PaintingsWhile on patrol at approximately 12:17 a.m. this morning, an officer of the Farmville Police Department observed a red Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed on Graham Road. After conducting a traffic stop, a 17 year old juvenile was identified as the driver and a bag of suspected marijuana and cans of spray paint were found inside the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, the juvenile confessed to spray painting several locations with graffiti along South Main Street and Mill Street Wednesday night, as well as other locations Thursday night. The juvenile was released to his parents and charges are pending. The case remains under investigation at this time and it is unknown whether there is a connection to the recent vandalisms along A Street, Second Street or Orchard Street from the week prior. If anyone has any information concerning any of the recent vandalisms, they are encouraged to contact the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-3332.

Stolen Ambulance RecoveredOn July 7, 2016 at approximately 6:46 P.M. Farmville Police responded to a call for service from Centra Southside Community Hospital advising that an individual had exited the Emergency Room and stole an ambulance belonging to the Charlotte County Volunteer Rescue Squad. The ambulance was quickly spotted by a Farmville Police Officer at the intersection of Griffin Blvd. and Oak Street where the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the vehicle failed to stop and continued south on Griffin Blvd. at normal traffic speeds. The vehicle was eventually stopped near the intersection of South Main Street and Gilliam Drive, approximately one mile from the hospital. The suspect was taken into custody at this time without incident and no damage to the ambulance has been reported. The Longwood University Police Department and the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident.

Indictments Handed Down in Nottoway Animal Cruelty CaseOn Tuesday, July 5, 2016, 132 indictments were handed down by a Nottoway County Grand Jury in the animal cruelty case involving 40 horses seized from the Robin Vince Farm on February 26 , 2016. Robin Vince and her daughter, Rhiannan Vitiello, were each indicted on 40 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty for the 40 seized horses, and 4 counts of felony animal cruelty for 4 dead horses found on the property. The charges against Vince and Vitiello for the dead horses are felonies because each of them has been convicted within the past 5 years of animal cruelty. Vince’s son, Edward Peterson, Jr., was indicted on 44 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty for the 40 seized horses and the 4 dead horses.After a 3 day civil hearing in April and May of this year on the seizure of the horses by Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office, the seizure was upheld and the 40 horses were ordered forfeited to the county. Subsequently, the county signed the horses over to several Virginia horses rescue organizations, who are in the process of placing the horses with suitable adopters.Rhiannan Vitiello and her sister, Allura Peterson, as well as Peterson’s father, Edward Peterson, Sr., are also facing animal cruelty charges in Charles City County which resulted from a seizure of 20 horses there approximately 1 week prior to the Nottoway County seizure.

The Passing of a Radio IconLongtime Richmond radio personality and host of the Saturday Night Beach Show on WFLO FM 95.7, Steve “Mr. Beach” Leonard, whose real name was Ronald Waters has died of an apparent heart attack. He was 62.Leonard died over the weekend. He rose to fame as the morning drive personality on WGOE where he began including in the Oldies format the regionally popular beach and shag music that had become a dance craze at the southeastern beaches in the 50s and 60s. By the early 80s the genre was getting a foothold in Virginia. Leonard became widely identified with the music and acquired the nickname of “Mr. Beach” which eventually made him a Richmond Local radio legend in Beach Music and ultimately the authority on the music.He would go on to host the “Sunday Night Beach Party” on WEZS FM that aired from 1982 until 1996. He would also work at other Richmond stations during the following years and eventually come to WFLO FM 95.7 where he hosted his “Saturday Night Beach Show” for over seven years.Leonard was a Richmond Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee.During his long run on radio Leonard created the Virginia Beach Music Sound which was laced with more 60s R&B, such as the Spinners, Bill Deal and the Rhondells, Steve Bassett, and Ron Moody. He chose his music from labels such as Stax, Atlantic/Atco, and Motown.At the time of his death Leonard was still doing MC duties for many local and regional beach music concerts while airing his show live each Saturday night over WFLO FM.Francis Wood, GM at WFLO in Farmville said, ” We are saddened by Steve’s passing. He was a friend and unique talent who we will miss and always remember with fondness. It is heartening to know that Steve’s legacy will live on whenever anyone mentions beach music in Virginia. That music genre will forever be synonymous with the name, Steve “Mr. Beach” Leonard.”

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Buckingham County Monday night (June 6, 2016).At approximately 8:30 p.m., a Virginia State Police Trooper observed a 2004 Toyota Tacoma driving recklessly in the lanes of Route 15. The trooper activated his emergency lights in order to initiate a traffic stop on the pickup truck. The Tacoma refused to stop and sped away at a high rate of speed.The pickup turned onto Route 610, pulled into the driver’s residence and then continued driving through the yard and into the woods. The pickup eventually got back onto Route 610 heading west at approximately 85 mph, when the driver lost control. The pickup ran off the left side of Route 610 and overturned.The trooper responded to the crashed vehicle and rendered aid to the driver until rescue arrived on scene. Despite their rescue attempts, the driver, Robert W. Smith, 48, of New Canton, Va., died at the scene.The incident remains under investigation. Alcohol was a factor in the incident and crash.

Melissa Cawley-Chambers is Named Nurse of the Year at Centra Southside HospitalMelissa is 29 years old from Nottoway County, growing up in Burkeville, VA. She is married to Timothy Chambers and her parents are Brenda Boger of Burkeville and the late Keith Cawley of Crewe.Melissa is a 2004 graduate of Nottoway High School, a 2009 graduate of SVCC Associate Degree Nursing and a 2012 graduate with a Bachelor’s of Science from Western Governors University.Melissa has been with Centra Southside since 2008. She began working as a Nursing Extern in the Intensive Care Unit her last year of Nursing School 2008-2009, after graduating from SVCC ADN Registered Nursing Program in 2009 she worked on the Progressive Care Unit; that floor was later combined with Medical Surgical and she worked there until transferring into the Intensive Care Unit in 2011 where she is currently employed.Melissa preforms as a Charge Nurse, Preceptor, and Nursing Mentor for Senior Nursing School Students in the Intensive Care Unit. She is a Centra Southside Train the Trainer (Competency Validator) within the ICU and current Co-Chair of the Nursing Shared Governance Committee. She is nationally certified in Cardiac-Vascular Nursing by the ANCC (American Nurses Credentialing Center).Quote from Melissa:“I am incredibly honored to accept this prestigious award and so thankful to Kelsie Cawley and Michele Watts for the heartfelt nomination, I am proud of my profession and proud to be a Centra Nurse”.

LUNENBURG – A beloved member of the Lunenburg community was remembered for his leadership and support of area sports teams. Lunenburg County School Board Chairman Barry Carnes spoke about George Ingram during the May school board meeting, and said he admired the many hats Ingram wore, including as an umpire, and coach, and he fired the cannon at Central football games for many years, as well as served on the Lunenburg Board of Supervisors for nearly a decade (2000-2009), and the Lunenburg County Medical Board, the V.F.W., and the Ruritans. George Ingram went to his heavenly home on May 7 (2016), services were held last week. -0-

Hundreds of firefighters will take over Longwood University’s campus Hundreds of firefighters will take over Longwood University’s campus next week. More than 300 firefighters from across Virginia and several other states will convene May 24 – 28 at the 16th annual Virginia Interagency Wildland Fire Academy, for specialized training. The program, hosted by the Virginia Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service, provides the knowledge, skills and experience firefighters need to perform at the highest level for saving lives and protecting property in a dangerous environment, according to a press release. -0-

Farmville Town Council Sells Travis Building Downtown At least one building owned by the town is now coming off the city coffers. The Farmville town council has approved selling the Travis Building to the Longwood University Real Estate Foundation. The building is locatred at 109 North Main Street downtown. The Farmville Herald reports that Longwood has no plans for the building yet, but the university says it will make the building shine when the eyes of the world are on Farmville in October. Back in September, the town council bought the building for 40-thousand dollars, with plans to demolish it for green space. Longwood offered 55-thousand dollars to purchase it.

NWTF “HIGH BRIDGE STRUTTERS” RAISE MONEY FOR MATHEW The High Bridge Strutters Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation recently hosted its 10th annual Hunting Heritage Banquet in Farmville, Va. Over 400 outdoor enthusiasts attended the banquet. Each year the Chapter selects a local child who has been diagnosed with an illness, to raise monies to assist the family. The funds help cover medical expenses and other cost they may endure during this difficult time. This year’s recipient is Mathew Barnett. Mathew is the 22 month old son of Michael and Crystal Barnett of Farmville. When Matthew was 3 months old he was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome. This is a genetic developmental disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 people. There are major struggles that accompany individuals diagnosed with Williams Syndrome. Many babies have life-threatening cardiovascular problems, Hypercalcemia (elevated blood calcium levels), and feeding problems. Other concerns include, dental and kidney abnormalities, hernias, musculoskeletal problems, developmental delays, and learning disabilities. Children with Williams Syndrome need costly and ongoing medical care and early interventions that may not be covered by insurance or state funding. In Matthew’s first two years he has faced a number of problems common with his disorder. He has undergone two eye surgeries, one ear surgery, a complicated urology procedure, swallow studies, and numerous hospitalizations for dangerously elevated blood calcium and liver enzyme levels. Matthew suffers from low muscle tone and loose joints, making the simplest of actions very difficult or impossible. Matthew is unable to eat solid food at this time. Tests are being conducted to determine what the problem is. There is a possibility that he will soon need a permanent feeding tube. In spite of the struggles associated with Williams Syndrome, children with the disorder are commonly social, friendly and endearing. Matthew is all of these things! He is a sweet, loving baby with amazing big blue eyes and a smile that will melt your heart. He is adored by his parents and his two older brothers, Christopher and Martin. Any member of the Barnett family would tell you that he is one of the greatest gifts that they could have been given. They are a family committed to focusing on Matthew’s abilities and not his disabilities. They remain positive and the love and admiration that they have for Matthew is obvious to everyone that they meet. Unfortunately, love and admiration do not keep the medical expenses from piling up. During this year’s event the High Bridge Strutters were able to raise $40,019.23 in donations in less than thirty minutes. Andy Ellington, President of High Bridge Strutters said, “Our committee is overwhelmed with joy to say the least. We would like to personally thank the men and women who attended this year’s event and gave so graciously to this little fellow. We also want to thank those contributors and many donors who are too numerous to name, who learned of our efforts to raise money and gave to our cause, even though they were unable to attend our banquet. I also want to thank Jimmy Carwile, owner/auctioneer with Carwile Auctions, for making this reality come true. He does such an awesome job as our auctioneer year after year. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT ANDY ELLINGTON

Children as young as 6 know exactly what it’s like to be disrespected, and they have a very grownup response—they get angry Researchers at Longwood University delved into this little-studied area, examining the emotional responses of nearly 200 children to what they viewed as a disrespectful act “They didn’t care who disrespected them, but they cared what was done and why,” said senior psychology major Ally Yarsinske, one of the researchers. “Disrespect made them more angry than sad. If the act was intentional, they felt even more anger. As part of an internship, Yarsinske and junior psychology major Amanda Chappell analyzed data from a grant-funded University of Kentucky study of 183 children ages 6-12 who were asked to describe a time “when someone disrespected you.” The Longwood students’ work was a continuation of ongoing efforts by Dr. Sarai Blincoe, assistant professor of psychology at Longwood, to interpret the data, which is part of a larger study “There is little research about adults being disrespected and even less about kids being disrespected,” said Blincoe, a social psychologist whose research interests include respect and disrespect One of the study’s major conclusions is that children have “some conceptualization of disrespect,” said Blincoe, “and they think about it and respond to it in ways that can be much like adults. At the same time, young boys and girls tend to have very similar emotional responses to disrespect, whereas adult men and women have markedly different emotional reactions. Blincoe has found in her research that when males are the disrespecting person, or “actor,” sadness is more common among women targets, while anger is more common among targeted men. Not so with the children in this study. “With these kids, there were no gender differences in how they reacted, which is very interesting,” said Yarsinske, who has been accepted into graduate school at Lenoir-Rhyne University and, like Chappell, plans to pursue a career in counseling. “The gender of the target—the child—didn’t matter, and the gender of the actor also didn’t matter.” The most common type of disrespect with children, as with adults, was verbal disrespect, though children experienced more physical disrespect than adults. Most of the acts were at the hands of a peer (60 percent) or sibling (28 percent). Adults perpetrated just under 10 percent of the reported acts. “In general, these were one-time events, like with the child who said that at the playground her shoes were taken and thrown over a fence,” said Chappell. “In some cases, things were taken. Some of the bullying, though, was kind of startling.” The children were reluctant to label the person who disrespected them as mean, which is one of the questions they were asked. “Children tend to see the world through rose-colored glasses, to think that people are good,” said Blincoe. “To them, a disrespectful act doesn’t necessarily indicate that the person is a mean person. Often they still like the person, probably because the person is a brother, sister or friend.” The students, who developed the idea for this project, and Blincoe, who supervised the research, presented the results at the Carolinas Psychology Conference in April. Blincoe also presented the research in October 2015 at the annual meeting of the Society of Southeastern Social Psychologists. Blincoe, who earned her doctorate at the University of Kentucky, was the graduate student coordinator of the grant project through which the data was collected. STORY SUBMITTED BY LONGWOOD PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE.

Curtis Tharpe Memorial Bridge dedication DRAKES BRANCH – The Curtis Tharpe Memorial Bridge on Highway 47 over Roanoke Creek was dedicated on Tuesday. Haywood Hamlet, chairman of the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors addressed a group of Curtis’ family and friends at the dedication. Hamlett remembered Curtis, his work ethic and his accomplishments. Then he ended with, “As Curtis would have said if he were here, ‘Why the hell are all of you just standing around? Don’t you have some work to do?’” -0-

No one was injured in trash truck crash LUNENBURG – A Tuesday morning accident near the intersection of Route 49 (Falls Road) and Route 723 (Burkeville Road) saw a trash truck hit several trees and roll over. The accident took place around 7:30 am at the location where numerous crashes have taken place through the years. According to reports, the vehicle was having brake equipment issues and was unable to stop at the intersection. The truck would travel through the intersection and was unable to make the right turn toward Victoria. The truck would go across Route 49 and strike trees just in front of Lunenburg Correctional Center before rolling over on it’s side. The truck was owned by Container First Services (CFS) and officials from the company were on hand at the accident. According to them, there were no injuries suffered to during the wreck and no other vehicles involved. Virginia State Police Trooper Wooding was called to the scene to investigate and did issue citations for equipment issues with the truck and for driving without a current CDL License. -0-