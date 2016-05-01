Homicide Reported In Crewe

Virginia State Polcie have been called in to investigate the death of a Chase City man. A statement from VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller says that on Jul 2nd, Town of Crewe Police were notified of a man found dead in an alley in the 200 block of Guy Avenue in the town limits. The man was later identified as 44 year-old Andrew Scott Newton, of Chase City, Virginia. The case is being investigated as a homicide, but the statement does not give any information about possible suspects. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 804-553-3445 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.