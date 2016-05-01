County Judge Will Choose Charlotte County Supervisor

The Charlotte County Board of Supervisors have missed a June 30th deadline to appoint their own replacement for Cullen/Red House District Supervisor Nancy Carwile, who resigned her seat. Five people submitted letters of interest to fill the remainder of the term, which expires at the end of this year, but the supervisors declined to make a choice from any of those people. That means a county judge will appoint someone to fill the seat by July 15th. Anyone interested in filling the seat should submit notify the Charlotte County Circuit Court mwith a cover letter and resume and written references. The person who fills the seat must live within the Cullen/Red House district boundaries.