— Hampden-Sydney College juniors Matthew Moody/Raleigh, N.C. and Michael Moody/Raleigh, N.C. have been recognized by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) as College Division Men’s Tennis All-State selections. Both were Second Team selections in doubles.

The duo combined for an overall record of 12-4, including 9-1 in the ODAC, while playing at the top doubles spot for the Tigers.

This marks the third time in their respective careers that Matthew Moody and Michael Moody have been selected to the VaSID All-State Team in doubles. The brothers were First Team All-State selections in both in 2017 and 2018.

Matthew Moody was First Team selection in singles a year ago, while Michael Moody was a First Team selection in singles in 2017.

The complete 2019 VaSID College Division All-State Tennis Teams and special award winners are listed below.

2019 VaSID College Division All-State Men’s Tennis Awards

Player of the Year: Canon Secord, Bridgewater

Rookie of the Year: Canon Secord, Bridgewater

Coach of the Year: Todd Helbling, Mary Washington

All-State First Team

Doubles

Daniel Blonquist/Kukutla Motlojoa Southern Virginia

Matt Miles/Moses Hutchison Mary Washington

Bobby Neuner/Mitchell Thomas Washington and Lee

Singles

Patrick Hughes Mary Washington

Moses Hutchison Mary Washington

Dominic Lacombe Christopher Newport

Ryan Macy Christopher Newport

Bobby Neuner Washington and Lee

Canon Secord Bridgewater

All-State Second Team

Doubles

Matthew Moody/Michael Moody Hampden-Sydney

Patrick Hughes/Michael Fleming Mary Washington

Harry Shepherd/Noah Tapp Washington and Lee

Singles

Ryland Byrd Mary Washington

Paul Gladstone Virginia Wesleyan

Derek Hagino Mary Washington

Matt Miles Mary Washington

Harry Shepherd Washington and Lee

Timothy Tep Virginia Wesleyan