— Hampden-Sydney College juniors Matthew Moody/Raleigh, N.C. and Michael Moody/Raleigh, N.C. have been recognized by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) as College Division Men’s Tennis All-State selections. Both were Second Team selections in doubles.
The duo combined for an overall record of 12-4, including 9-1 in the ODAC, while playing at the top doubles spot for the Tigers.
This marks the third time in their respective careers that Matthew Moody and Michael Moody have been selected to the VaSID All-State Team in doubles. The brothers were First Team All-State selections in both in 2017 and 2018.
Matthew Moody was First Team selection in singles a year ago, while Michael Moody was a First Team selection in singles in 2017.
The complete 2019 VaSID College Division All-State Tennis Teams and special award winners are listed below.
2019 VaSID College Division All-State Men’s Tennis Awards
Player of the Year: Canon Secord, Bridgewater
Rookie of the Year: Canon Secord, Bridgewater
Coach of the Year: Todd Helbling, Mary Washington
All-State First Team
Doubles
Daniel Blonquist/Kukutla Motlojoa Southern Virginia
Matt Miles/Moses Hutchison Mary Washington
Bobby Neuner/Mitchell Thomas Washington and Lee
Singles
Patrick Hughes Mary Washington
Moses Hutchison Mary Washington
Dominic Lacombe Christopher Newport
Ryan Macy Christopher Newport
Bobby Neuner Washington and Lee
Canon Secord Bridgewater
All-State Second Team
Doubles
Matthew Moody/Michael Moody Hampden-Sydney
Patrick Hughes/Michael Fleming Mary Washington
Harry Shepherd/Noah Tapp Washington and Lee
Singles
Ryland Byrd Mary Washington
Paul Gladstone Virginia Wesleyan
Derek Hagino Mary Washington
Matt Miles Mary Washington
Harry Shepherd Washington and Lee
Timothy Tep Virginia Wesleyan