MATTHEW MOODY AND MICHAEL MOODY EARN 2019 VaSID TENNIS ALL-STATE HONORS

— Hampden-Sydney College juniors Matthew Moody/Raleigh, N.C. and Michael Moody/Raleigh, N.C. have been recognized by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) as College Division Men’s Tennis All-State selections. Both were Second Team selections in doubles.

The duo combined for an overall record of 12-4, including 9-1 in the ODAC, while playing at the top doubles spot for the Tigers.

This marks the third time in their respective careers that Matthew Moody and Michael Moody have been selected to the VaSID All-State Team in doubles. The brothers were First Team All-State selections in both in 2017 and 2018.

Matthew Moody was First Team selection in singles a year ago, while Michael Moody was a First Team selection in singles in 2017.

The complete 2019 VaSID College Division All-State Tennis Teams and special award winners are listed below.

2019 VaSID College Division All-State Men’s Tennis Awards

Player of the Year: Canon Secord, Bridgewater

Rookie of the Year: Canon Secord, Bridgewater

Coach of the Year: Todd Helbling, Mary Washington

All-State First Team                                                          

Doubles                                                                                              

Daniel Blonquist/Kukutla Motlojoa                Southern Virginia

Matt Miles/Moses Hutchison                         Mary Washington

Bobby Neuner/Mitchell Thomas                    Washington and Lee

Singles                                                                                               

Patrick Hughes                                              Mary Washington

Moses Hutchison                                           Mary Washington

Dominic Lacombe                                         Christopher Newport

Ryan Macy                                                    Christopher Newport

Bobby Neuner                                               Washington and Lee

Canon Secord                                               Bridgewater

All-State Second Team                                                               

Doubles                                                                                             

Matthew Moody/Michael Moody                Hampden-Sydney

Patrick Hughes/Michael Fleming                  Mary Washington

Harry Shepherd/Noah Tapp                          Washington and Lee

Singles                                                                                               

Ryland Byrd                                                  Mary Washington

Paul Gladstone                                              Virginia Wesleyan

Derek Hagino                                                Mary Washington

Matt Miles                                                      Mary Washington

Harry Shepherd                                             Washington and Lee

Timothy Tep                                                  Virginia Wesleyan

