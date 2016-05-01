NOTICE TO CONSUMERS OF THE DRAKES BRANCH WATERWORKS: IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

State Health Officials have advised us of a failure to meet the Primary Maximum Contaminant Level (PMCL) for Escherichia coli (E. coli) in accordance with the Virginia Waterworks Regulations. Water served to our customers during June2019did not comply with the PMCL because E. coli was detected in a sample collected from our distribution system on June 25, 2019 and total coliform bacteria was detected in follow-up samples collected on July 1, 2019.

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. We violated the standard for E. coli, indicating the need to look for potential problems in water treatment or distribution. When this occurs, we are required to conduct a detailed assessment to identify problems and to correct any problems that are found.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

State Health Officials feel there is a need for concern about the safety of your water. Therefore, until further notice:

DO NOT DRINK TAP WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST

Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, brushing teeth, and making ice. Boiling kills bacteria and other disease-causing microorganisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Water does not need to be boiled for washing clothes, bathing, washing dishes, or other uses where water is not ingested. However, care should be taken not to allow children or infants to drink bath water or allow it to get into their mouths.

If you cannot boil your tap water:

An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding eight (8) drops of bleach (about 1/4 teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Potable water is available for purchase at the following locations: Dollar General in Drakes Branch, Dollar General in Charlotte Court House or Food Lion in Keysville.

CONSUMING WATER FROM WATER SOURCES

OF UNTESTED AND UNKNOWN QUALITY

MAY POSE A THREAT TO YOUR HEALTH.

State Health Officials will be conducting an assessment of our waterworks to determine the possible cause for the detection of E. coli in our distribution system. We will be following up with all corrective actions noted in their assessment. You will be notified of future developments.

We anticipate resolving the problem within the next week when we collect and test water samples on Monday.

For more information, please contact: James Napier at 434-547-5511 or Mary Sands at 434-568-3091.