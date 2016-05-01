Blackstone Man ID’d As Victim Of Deadly Lunenburg County Crash

We’re just learning about a deadly crash in Lunenburg County last week. A statement from Virgina State Police Spokespersoni Corinne Geller says the crash happened on July 3rd on Route 637 about one mile south of Route 719. A 2007 Ford Focus was traveling along Route 637 when it ran off the right side of the highway. The driver, identified as 25 year-old Rayshawn McFarland, of Blackstone, VIrginia, over-corrected the vehicle, which brought it back across the roadway. The Ford then ran off the left side of the pagvement and struck a tree. McFarkland was rushed to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, but was later pronounced dead of his injuries.