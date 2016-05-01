Warren County Child Abduction Prompts Amber Alert

A couple of hours north of Prince Edward County in Warren County, Virginia, where authorities there have cancelled an Amber Alert for an abducted two year old boy. The sheriff’s department there says two year old Raequon Ashby was taken by force by his biological father, 21 year-old Jashar Ashby.

However, the Amber Alert was cancelled at about noon Thursday when the boy was returned to his hom unharmed. Jashar Ashby remains on the loose and has fled Front Royal, Virginia, police say. He’s wanted for grand larceny, abduction and kidnapping. His red minivan was found abandoned at the Warren County boat ramp. Anyone with information is uirged to call their local law enforcement.