HAMPDEN-SYDNEY NAMES THOMAS WEHNER ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS MEDIA RELATIONS

Hampden-Sydney College Director of Athletics Media Relations Greg Prouty has announced the appointment of Thomas Wehner to the position of Assistant Director of Athletics Media Relations. Wehner served as a graduate assistant at NCAA Division II Edinboro University of Pennsylvania the past two years.

“I am extremely happy to welcome Thomas to Hampden-Sydney,” said Prouty. “He brings an outstanding background in graphic design and video production, and was highly recommended by veteran and well-respected professionals in our field. Thomas will be a valuable addition to Tiger Athletics as we continue telling our stories and building our brand.”

With the Fighting Scots, Wehner served as the contact for women’s volleyball, men’s/women’s tennis, women’s lacrosse as well as the Division I wrestling team. He also worked as the primary graphic design and video producer for the Fighting Scots. At Edinboro, he also earned a Master of Arts in Communication Studies, graduating in May.

“Hampton-Sydney is such amazing place to be and work,” said Wehner. “I am excited to help grow and elevate the Tiger brand. I want to thank both Chad Eisele and Greg Prouty for this chance to work with such a great coaching staff. I cannot wait to get started!”

Wehner served as the head boy’s tennis and assistant football coach at John Champe HS in Aldie, VA from 2012-2016, leading the tennis team to a pair of conference championships and an appearance in the state quarterfinals his last season. In addition to his coaching duties, he helped work several games and tournaments hosted by Champe.

Prior to his time with the Knights, Wehner spent the 2007-09 seasons working at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tenn. Serving as the primary contact for women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, rifle, men’s/women’s tennis, and softball. He then completed his Master of Arts in Curriculum & Instruction in August of 2011 at TTU.

Wehner graduated in 2007 from fellow ODAC member Ferrum College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian. He was a three year member of the men’s tennis team with the Panthers. He helped the Panthers finish 12-7 his junior year, finishing fourth in the USA South. The mark is the third best in team history.