Nottoway County Commonwealth’s Attorney Sworn In

Among friends, family and supporters, Leanne E. Watrous was sworn in as Nottoway County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney on Monday by Circuit Court Clerk Jane L. Brown.

Watrous has served as the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Nottoway County since 2016. She succeeds Theresa J. “Terry” Royall, who vacated the position as Commonwealth’s Attorney to become a Judge of the 11th District Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Watrous — a candidate in the Nov. 5 general election — says she has the experience, knowledge, energy, and dedication to effectively represent and serve the people of Nottoway County.