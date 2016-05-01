Pickup Slams Into Farm Tractor On Route 360

A crash on Tuesday involving a pickup truck and a tractor. It happened on Route 360 near Collins Drive just inside Prince Edward County, near the Charlotte County line. Meherrin Volunteer Firefighters took the lead in the emergency operations. Assistant Chief Leon Scott told the Farmville Herald that the small farm tractor was hauling a bush hog when the pickup came up from behind and ran into the back of the tractor. The truck flipped at least once. The tractor’s driver is expected to be OK. That man is identified as Johnny Caughan, who said he was retrurning to his home nearby. The pickup’s driver is identified as Ricky Garretson, of Jetersville, who not seriously hurt.