Farmville Fireworks After Dark Planned for Wednesday Night

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE WILL CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY TONIGHT. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

FARMVILLE’S FIREWORKS AFTER DARK WILL HAVE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND — OF COURSE — FIREWORKS. THE GATES TO THE FARMVILLE REGIONAL AIRPORT OPEN THIS AFTERNOON AT 4-30. THE ENTRY FEE IS 5-DOLLARS PER VEHICLE. DOUBLE CLUTCH BAND WILL TAKE THE STAGE AT SIX. THE BAND IS EXPECTED TO PLAY A 90-MINUTE SET. SOUL EXPRESSIONS WILL TAKE THE STAGE AT 8 AND PLAY UNTIL 9-30…WHEN THE FIREWORKS START. IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND, YOU CAN BRING A COOLER, BUT GLASS BOTTLES ARE NOT ALLOWED. WE’RE TOLD PETS ARE ALSO NOT ALLOWED.