THE NEED FOR LITERACY EFFORTS REMAINS

Rebecca Sturgill remembers when she worked with the VICTORS program in the early 1990s.

The program – its name an acronym for Volunteers in Concert to Obtain Reading Skills – worked with locals in need of developing or strengthening their reading skills.

“We did everything from low-level reading through the GED,” she recalled recently. Before she stepped away, several employers and some organizations made plans for tutors to work with their employees.

And then — “And then it disappeared,” she said.

Like VICTORS, other literacy efforts have come and gone through the years.

It is an ebb and flow that continues to play out, the consistency being the need — and the willingness of residents to rise and fill that need, said Lonnie Calhoun, who is helping create the newest literacy program in the county.

Now, STEPS and the Prince Edward County Literacy Council are looking to reestablish or strengthen local Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language, and Family Literacy efforts. A litany of community organizations and groups has offered support to the endeavor.

The first group of future tutors has already gone through a training session, and a pilot tutoring effort focusing on one-on-one and small-group instruction begin last month. Consequently, as part of the pilot, organizers are asking tutors to reach out to those they know of in need of instruction and begin teaching. Organizers hope the primary tutoring effort will commence in late August or September. Current efforts are to generate another 20 tutors.

“There’s more than enough supply,” Calhoun said. “We just need to get our tutors up.”

Overall, instructional efforts will include functional ability such as writing a resume, and doing a mock interview. Advocates would also like an emphasis on incorporating technology such as computers into the daily life of the learners.

“As you know, nothing happens without something digital,” Calhoun said.

The Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library will house the tutoring sessions and will also offer computer instruction. An eventually-to-be-hired director will spread the efforts to other locations across the county.

One difficulty is getting potential tutors together to receive the training. Calhoun said he hopes the next training session can be held in August, if not later this month.

It helps other than the one-day in the classroom, the rest of the instruction can be completed online, Calhoun said.

On Monday, June 24, 10 mostly-potential tutors turned out for a meeting in the Starbucks and Barnes and Noble Book Store on Main Street to talk about what to expect at the first meeting with a student and various logistical concerns and learning resources.

Meanwhile, a Facebook page has been set up to advertise literacy council meetings and provide updates on activities and happenings. Those interested in tutoring can contact Calhoun by cell phone at 804-307-4748 or by email at charlit401@gmail.com.

“There is so much need out there,” Calhoun noted. “We just have to build up our capacity. We just need to be cautious and go slow.”