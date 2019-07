VIRGINIA’S 100 MILE YARD SALE IS THIS WEEKEND. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE SALE STARTS SATURDAY MORNING AT 7 O’CLOCK IN MOSELEY ON US 360 AND SPANS ALL THE WAY TO SOUTH BOSTON…BUT SALE COORDINATOR JERI MORTON SAYS YOU DON’T HAVE TO VENTURE FAR TO FIND PLENTY OF YARD SALES…

(cut)

FOR MORE INFORMATTION AND A MAP OF THE ROUTE…VISIT VA100MILEYARDSALE.COM.