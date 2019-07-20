Waldy’s Ice Cream has Grand Opening

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was super excited to welcome a new food truck to Farmville. Waldy’s Ice Cream held it’s grand opening complete with ribbon cutting, hosted by the chamber, on June 20th. It was clear that Farmville loves ice cream, by the size of the crowd and the length of the line . The family owned food truck says it’s goal is to “spread the joy of ice cream while highlighting our support for those with Down Syndrome & Autism and to contribute to Landon (nickname Waldy) and his future”. The truck plans to roam the Farmville area and will let customers know it’s location via it’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/waldys4landon/