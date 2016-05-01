BIG SOUTH SCORING LEADER LUCCARELLI NAMED TO VASID ALL-STATE TEAM

After a junior campaign in which she led the Big South in goals per game and powered Longwood to a program-record second-place Big South finish, midfielder Kaitlin Luccarelli was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) All-State Team, the organization announced Friday.
A 5-7 native of Fairfax, Va., Luccarelli continued her rise into the top tier of Big South scorers in 2019, amassing a conference-best 3.35 goals per game. She totaled 57 scores on the year along with 20 assists and 77 points while sending in game-winners in four of Longwood’s eight victories. Her 3.35 goals per game were the third-most of any Virginia player this season, trailing only Virginia Tech’s Paige Petty (3.67) and VCU’s Sky Hyatt (3.44).
That performance earned Luccarelli a spot on the All-State second team, the first such award of her career and Longwood’s first as a program since Sarah Butler, Katie McHugh and Shiloh McKenzie all earned first-team honors in 2016. The VaSID teams are selected by athletics communications professionals in the Commonwealth.
Also an All-Big South first-team selection, Luccarelli did nearly one-third of her damage against in-state foes, accumulating 18 goals, seven assists and 25 points against Commonwealth rivals George Mason, VCU, William & Mary, Old Dominion and Radford. She scored multiple goals in all five of those matchups, including a seven-goal eruption in a 16-15 win over Radford on April 6.
During her 2019 breakout, Luccarelli set career highs in goals, assists, points and caused turnovers (19). She was part of a core of juniors who helped spark the Lancers to a midseason turnaround that saw them end the regular season on a tear of five consecutive victories, all in Big South play. Head coach Elaine Jones was named Big South Coach of the Year for that effort, and Luccarelli was one of four Lancers to be named All-Big South.
Luccarelli will be one of nine seniors returning to the team in 2020, stepping up as a key piece of a veteran squad that loses just one player from this past season.
2019 VaSID All-State Awards
Player of the Year
Sammy Mueller, Virginia
Rookie of the Year
Deanna Balsama, George Mason
Coach of the Year
Julie Myers, Virginia
First Team
Attack
Sam Geiersbach, Richmond
Hanna Haven, James Madison
Maddie McDaniel, James Madison
Avery Shoemaker, Virginia
Defender
Julie Ball, Richmond
Caroline Sdanowich, James Madison
Allison Shields, Virginia
Midfielder
Maggie Jackson, Virginia
Sammy Mueller, Virginia
Paige Petty, Virginia Tech
Goalie
Molly Dougherty, James Madison
Second Team
Attack
Deanna Balsama, George Mason
Molly Barcikowski, VCU
Marissa Brown, Richmond
Glory Johnson, Old Dominion
Defender
Katie Bendrick, Radford
Caroline Glenn, VCU
Elena Ricci, Virginia Tech
Midfielder
Brianna McCaffrey, Liberty
Erin Donoghue, George Mason
Kaitlin Luccarelli, Longwood
Carly White, Liberty
Goalie
Charlie Campbell, Virginia
BIG SOUTH SCORING LEADER LUCCARELLI NAMED TO VASID ALL-STATE TEAM
After a junior campaign in which she led the Big South in goals per game and powered Longwood to a program-record second-place Big South finish, midfielder Kaitlin Luccarelli was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) All-State Team, the organization announced Friday.