Route 60 Expansion Meetings Scheduled

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding citizen information meetings on July 17th and 24th to present the concepts and strategies for potential corridor improvements on the Route 60 area in Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Nelson, and Powhatan Counties. The July 17th meeting will take place at the Buckingham County Administration Building at 13380 James Anderson Highway. Thge July 24th meeting will take place at 5pm at the Powhatan Middle School at 4135 Old Buckingham Road. The purpose of the meetings is to give citizens an opportunity to learn more about the study, meet with VDOT representatives and provide input. These meetings will be held in open-house format and will include formals presentation at the start.