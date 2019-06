High Bridge Trail State Park to Host Astronomy Night

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL STATE PARK IS HOSTING A SPECIAL EVENT JUST FOR STAR GAZERS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

TO COMMEMORATE THE 50th ANNIVERSARY OF THE APOLLO 11 MISSION TO THE MOON, HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL STATE PARK WILL HOST AN ASTRONOMY NIGHT ON SATURDAY JULY 20th. THERE WILL BE PRESENTATIONS ON NASA’S APOLLO PROGRAM AND THE MOON. A HANDS ON ACTIVITY WILL DEMONSTRATE HOW THE MOON’S PHASES ADVANCE AND WHEN EACH CAN BE SEEN IN THE SKY. AFTER THE SUN GOES DOWN…THE TELESCOPES COME OUT WITH A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO SEE THE FOUR GALILEAN MOONS OF JUPITER. THE EVENT RUNS FROM 8-TO-11-30.