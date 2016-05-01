New Finance Director Named For PECPS

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) is pleased to welcome Mr. Charles Hendricksen to the Executive Staff within the school board office. For the first time in more than 12 years, the school system will have someone new running the financial department. The schools’ current Director of Finance, Cindy Wahrman, will retire at the end of this month. In a prepared statement, Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson said that Hendrickson’s knowledge and experience gave him a clear advantage over the otherr candidates who applied for the position. Hendrickson is a graduate of J. Sargeant Reynolds COmmunity COllege in Richmond. He holds a bachelors and masters degrees in Business Marketing from Liberty IUniversity.