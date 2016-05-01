LONGWOOD ASSISTANT COACH MILLER SELECTED TO TEAM USA DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

After helping lead Longwood field hockey to nine wins and a third-place finish in the Mid-American Conference in her first season, assistant coach Megan Miller spent her offseason competing with the best in the nation and was selected as a member of the USA Women’s Development Squad.



Miller, a former All-Atlantic 10 and NFHCA All-South Region performer at the University Richmond, was one of 32 players picked for the Team USA program, earning that appointment after a five-day tryout in Lancaster, Pa., that featured 140 athletes from around the country.



With the USA Developmental Squad, Miller will now advance to the USA Women’s Development Team Selection Camp, which will take place in December at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. That is the most recent step forward with Team USA for Miller, who rejoined the development program after being sidelined with an injury the year prior.



Miller’s Team USA appointment continues a decorated playing career for the Palmyra, Pa., native, who played at Richmond from 2014-17 and was a three-time All-Atlantic 10 selection and two-time NFHCA All-South Region selection. From the Richmond midfield, she helped the Spiders amass a four-year A-10 record of 25-7, an Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship, an Atlantic 10 Regular Season Championship.



In her first year on the sidelines at Longwood, Miller helped the Lancers to a 9-7 overall record and a 4-2 performance in the MAC, which secured the Lancers their second consecutive top-three conference finish. She oversaw the development of Longwood’s midfielders, overseeing a group that was instrumental in putting Longwood in the MAC’s top two in goals against average, goals per game, shots on goal allowed and goal differential.



Prior to her next step with Team USA, Miller will join Longwood head coach Iain Byers and newly appointed assistant coach Laura Malinsoki in guiding the Lancers through the 2019 season. That squad will bring back nine starters and 17 letterwinners from last year’s team, including MAC Freshman of the Year Luna Lopez and All-MAC selections Olivia Wawrzyniak and Katie Wyman.





