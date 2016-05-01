NEW DIRECTOR OF FINANCE AT PEC PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) is pleased to welcome Mr. Charles Hendricksen to the Executive Staff within the school board office. For the first time in more than 12 years, the school system will have someone new running the financial department. The schools’ current Director of Finance, Mrs. Cindy Wahrman, will retire at the end of this month.

“While many great candidates applied for the position, Mr. Hendricksen’s knowledge and experience gave him a clear advantage” said Dr. Barbara A. Johnson, Division Superintendent.

Mr. Hendricksen received his Associate Degree in Science from J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from Liberty University and his master’s in Business Administration, also from Liberty. Mr. Hendricksen brings a wealth of knowledge to the school system from his employment with NVisionDMand as a Business & Marketing Consultant, an Adjunct Instructor with Liberty University’s School of Business, and AntWorks Healthcare & AntWorks ProTech, where he worked in marketing, project management, and revenue cycle management.

“These experiences, combined with his work ethic and initiative, will help ensure that our financial operations continue to support the mission and vision of PECPS” said Dr. Johnson.