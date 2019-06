WORK ON A RENOVATION PROJECT AT THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY COURTHOUSE IS RAMPING UP. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

COUNTY PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER KATE PICKETT EGGLESTON SAYS THE WORK WILL FORCE THEM TO CLOSE SEVERAL OFFICES INSIDE THE COURTHOUSE THURSDAY AT NOON…

ALSO, AS A REMINDER, THE ENTRANCE HAS BEEN MOVED TO THE REAR OF THE BUILDING ON SOUTH STREET. ALL OFFICES INSIDE THE COURTHOUSE WILL BE OPEN FOR REGULAR HOURS ON FRIDAY.