KINEX CONTINUES TO DELIVER FIBER

The Tobacco Commission recently granted Kinex Telecom, $439,068.84 in matching grant money to build fiber to 403 homes and businesses in Lunenburg County, Virginia. The money is a 50% matching grant between Kinex and the Tobacco Commission Research Committee, as part of an effort to bring broadband to unserved areas within the Commission’s footprint.

Kinex had already planned and permitted a substantial fiber build in the Lunenburg area and had committed several hundred thousand dollars, but because the grant schedule was in the same time frame, Kinex decided to apply to the Commission through the R&D Committee Broadband grant. By matching Kinex’s funds, the commission would double the resources, thereby increasing the number of homes that could be reached, by at least 200. The commission reviewed the project, its likelihood of success, its value to the community, and approved it overwhelmingly.

The project will include 28 miles of middle mile fiber and 13 miles of last mile fiber, bringing the total build to 41 miles. Kinex is utilizing the latest fiber GPON technology, which links all electronics at 1Gbps. However, the fiber will support 10Gbps electronics, so years from now, when the network requires more bandwidth, the electronics can be upgraded, keeping the community on the cutting edge of technology.

When asked about the project, Jim Garrett replied, “it is a great use of Tobacco Commission money. We started building fiber a decade ago and have been self-funded until now. With this help we can reach more clients and help bring modern features to the rural areas, at a much greater pace.”

Kinex is several weeks into the project and expects to begin adding new clients in the fall.