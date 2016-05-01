SECOND FLOOR OFFICES OF THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY COURTHOUSE WILL CLOSE AT 12 PM ON THURSDAY, JUNE 27TH.

Due to renovations in the Prince Edward County Courthouse, the following departments/offices on the second floor will close at 12PM on Thursday, June 27th:

Prince Edward County Treasurer

Prince Edward County Commissioner of Revenue

Prince Edward County Voter Registrar

Prince Edward County Victim Witness

The offices will reopen on their regular schedules the following day, Friday, June 28th.

County Administrator, Wade Bartlett, commented, “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause the public, however, we have scheduled the renovations in a way that will be least likely to affect public business and will continue to put the needs of the public first throughout this renovation project.”

If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837.