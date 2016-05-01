Second Rabies Case Reported In Charlotte County

A new rabies case is reported in Charlotte County. It was disocvered after someone’s pet dog chased a raccoon on June 10th. The dog caught the racoon and killed it. The homeowner had it tested and the racoon came up positive for rabies. Piedmont Health DIstrict Manager Ed Dunn says that the incident happene din the Randolph area and there were no humans exposed. The dog involved in the incident was up-to-date onr abies vaccine and received a booster shot for good measure. The animal must remain in quarantine for 45 days in order to make sure it does not contract rabies. This is the second case of rabies reported this season in Charlotte COunty. The first case involved a man who was bitten by a raccoon in the Abilene area in mid-May.