CVEC Receives $600K For Rural Broadband In Pamplin

The County of Appomattox and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) received $600,000 in grant funds from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC). CVEC will begin installation of fiber in Pamplin spring 2020, providing communications for a smart grid system and delivering high speed internet to its members. CVEC was awarded nearly $1 million in grant funds from TRRC last June and completed construction for members served by the Appomattox substation in April 2019. CVEC has committed to a five-year plan to install over 4,500 miles of fiber-optic cable in the 14 counties it serves, providing broadband internet to all of its 37,000 members.