Buckingham Chamber June Meeting

On Tuesday, the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce hosted Buckingham’s new Administrator of Zoning and Economic Development/Community Planning Nicci Edmondston and Board of Supervisors Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Donnie Bryan to discuss Nicci’s new role and what the county is working on in terms of planning and economic development projects.

“We has a great turnout of business owners and supporters interested in what the county is doing to enhance business in Buckingham,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “We also hear about Edmondston’s new role and her responsibilities. We were glad to host them.”