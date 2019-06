VIRGINIA’S 100 MILE YARD SALE IS COMING UP JULY 6th. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE ROUTE SPANS FROM MOSELEY TO SOUTH BOSTON VIA US 360…WITH OFFSHOOTS FROM FARMVILLE TO BLACKSTONE VIA US 460…JERRY MORTON HAS BEEN COORDINATING THE SALE FOR YEARS…

(cut)

FOR MORE DETAILS ON THE SALE…GO TO VA100MILEYARDSALE.COM.