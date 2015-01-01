HAMPDEN-SYDNEY ANNOUNCES ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2019

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. — Hampden-Sydney College has announced its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 set for induction on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. in the Kirk Athletic Center. The 32nd class for the Athletic Hall of Fame includes All-ODAC baseball standout Mike Clark ’05, three-time All-ODAC football honoree Ben Dull ’06, basketball All-American Nate Schwab ‘96 and football All-American Drew Smith ’08.

Mike Clark was a four-year team member and three-year starting second baseman, earning Second Team All-ODAC honors as a senior when he led the Tigers (27-15) to the 2005 ODAC Tournament Championship and the program’s only NCAA Division III World Series appearance. He played in 128 games during his outstanding career, batting .326 (145-445) with 39 doubles, two triples, one home run, 95 runs, 92 RBIs, 40 walks and 29 stolen bases. Clark posted his finest season as a senior, batting .350 (55-157) with 14 doubles, 45 RBIs and 33 runs. Upon graduation, he owned school records for career at-bats (445) and hits (145), while ranked fourth in RBIs (92) and fifth in runs (95). The Kinsale native helped the Tigers to a four-year record of 75-74-1, including 35-35 in the ODAC.

Ben Dull was a four-year team member and three-time First Team All-ODAC tight end honoree (2003-05). He finished his outstanding career with 76 receptions for 1,157 yards (15.2) and 15 touchdowns, posting his best season as a senior in 2005 with 36 catches for 447 yards and seven TDs. Dull made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2002, as his first three collegiate catches went for touchdowns, including a 78-yarder against Davidson. He displayed great versatility on the field, as well, completing nine of 20 passes for 235 yards and two TDs during his career, adding a kickoff return for a touchdown, as well. Dull was also an All-Region (2005) and two-time All-State (2004-05) honoree. The Roanoke native helped the Tigers to a four-year record of 33-7, including 19-5 in the ODAC.

Nate Schwab was a four-year standout on the hardwood, earning All-America honors in 1995 while leading the Tigers (28-3) to the ODAC Tournament Championship and the program’s first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance. He finished his outstanding career with 1,630 career points (eighth all-time), adding 587 rebounds, 133 steals, 119 assists and 82 blocks. Upon graduation, Schwab owned school records for career bocks, as well as single-game scoring (47), field goals (19), free throws (20) and blocks (5). He averaged a career-best 22.4 points as a senior, adding 6.2 rebounds, after posting 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds as a junior during the Elite Eight season, and averaged 17.5 points and 6.1 rebounds as a sophomore when the Tigers (22-6) advanced to the 1994 NCAA Sweet 16 and he was named the Team Most Valuable Player. The Richmond native helped the program to a four-year record of 79-31, including 51-21 in the ODAC.

Drew Smith is arguably one of the best wide receivers to ever play for the Tigers, earning All-America honors in 2007 as the ODAC Offensive Player of the Year and state small college Lanier Award winner, while a finalist for the Division III Gagliardi Trophy. Upon graduation, he owned school records for career receiving yards (4,244, 15.7) and touchdowns (37), single-season receptions (110) and yards (1,616), as well as single-game receptions (15) and TDs (4). Smith caught a pass in all 41 games played during his four years, totaling 270 career receptions (second all-time), including a career-best 13 touchdowns in 2005. He led H-SC (8-3) to the 2007 ODAC Championship and an NCAA Playoff appearance, the program’s first post-season game in 30 years (1977). Smith was a four-time All-ODAC honoree (2004-07) and 2004 ODAC Rookie of the Year. The Richmond native helped the Tigers to a four-year record of 28-13, including 18-6 in the ODAC.

The Hampden-Sydney College Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 1988 and is designed to honor men who have made outstanding contributions to Hampden-Sydney athletics and have helped bring recognition, honor, excellence and distinction to the College and its intercollegiate athletics program. Members are selected annually by the Hall of Fame Committee from nominations submitted by alumni and friends of the College.