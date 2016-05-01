Mecklenburg County Semi Crash Leaves One Driver Dead

A serious crash involving two 18 wheelers last week has left a man dead. Troopers are still investigating the circumstances behand the crash on I-85 in Mecklenburg County. A statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller says the crash happened at about 4:30 in the morning on Thursday when a 2018 Kenworth semi was headed north on the interstate when it slammed into the back of another Freightliner semi. The drive rof the Kenworth, identified as 64 year-old Randy Tallent, of Vale, North Carolina, died at the scene.