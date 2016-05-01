$1K Grant Awarded To Friends Of Twin Lakes State Park

Keep Virginia Beautiful is awarding its annual “30 in 30 Green Grants” daily during the month of June. Friends of Twin Lakes State Park, in Prince

Edward County, has been awarded a grant of $1000 for its recycling project. Government, non- profit, civic and service organizations in Virginia were invited to apply for grants for $500 to $1,000 describing how they plan to tackle an environmental concern in their community regarding Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Community Beautification. Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $203,000 for 260 different environmental projects and programs all across the Commonwealth, due to the generosity this year of their partner Altria, as well as additional support from Keep America Beautiful and Coca-Cola.