KEEP VIRGINIA BEAUTIFUL AWARDS $1000 GRANT TO FRIENDS OF TWIN LAKES STATE PARK

Keep Virginia Beautiful is awarding its annual “30 in 30 Green Grants” daily during the month of June. Friends of Twin Lakes State Park, in Prince Edward County, has been awarded a grant of $1000 for its recycling project. Government, non-profit, civic and service organizations in Virginia were invited to apply for grants for $500 to $1,000 describing how they plan to tackle an environmental concern in their community regarding Litter Prevention, Recycling, Cigarette Litter Prevention, or Community Beautification.

Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $203,000 for 260 different environmental projects and programs all across the Commonwealth, due to the generosity this year of our partner Altria, as well as additional support from Keep America Beautiful and Coca-Cola.

The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park is an all-volunteer organization committed to maintaining the natural and historical resources of Twin Lakes State Park. The park is located in a county where almost a quarter of the population lives below the poverty line. Many of the park’s visitors have had minimal exposure to conservation education. In an effort to increase awareness of the park’s recycling program, grant funds will be used to purchase recycling bins and lumber to create a centralized waste disposal station. Friends of Twin Lakes State Park hope that providing more recycling bins in the park will help guests to properly recycle their waste, and provide a convenient way to be environmentally conscious.

The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve our natural and scenic environment through five impact areas: Litter Prevention, Waste Reduction, Recycling, Beautification, and Environmental Education. For more information on KVB, go to http://www.KeepVirginiaBeautiful.org.