Keysville Water FInally Passes Tests

The Virginia Department of Health has released its report on Keysville Waterworks, saying progress has been made in the operation of the water treatment plant. and water distribution. Residents have complained for about the past year about the taste of the town’s water. A number of business owners also said their water was “muddy.” The town had been getting violation notices, anyway, so Clay Samples, of Samples Water Monitoring was hired to figure out and fix the problems. Samples said Hurricanes Michael and FLorence caused issues with the source of the town’s water, which is the Spring Creek Impoundment. Mayor Morris thanked Samples for his effort and said that this is a big turnaround for the town of Keysville.