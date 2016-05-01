Farmville Man Missing Since June 1st

There is still no sign of a missing Farmville man who has been gone since June 1st. Richmond Police are in charge of the investigation because Derrick Elijah Gray, of Farmville, was scheduled to board the Chinese Express bus at the terminal near West Broad Street and The Boulevard in Richmond on that day. The bus was bound for New York City, but polcie say Gray did not board the bus and has not been seen since. Gray is described as a 43 year old black male. He stands 6-feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt under a black vest with a large red and white diamond pattern on the front. He also had on blue jean shorts, a white or light colored ball cap and a single strap sling type of backpack. Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is urged to contact Richmond Police at 804-212-5686.