Farmville Area Chamber Provides State Of The Chamber Lunch

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has presented its annual state of the chamber. Chamber members were treated to a fun picnic-style lunch at the Woodland with many great door prizes on June 10th. Members attending received information on what the Chamber has been doing and some tips on getting the most out of their membership. Executive Director, Joy Stump, spoke about the educational initiatives that the Chamber offers, including lunch and learn seminars and Leadership Farmville. Leadership Farmville is a 20+ year program that helps develop leaders in the community by exposing themto pertinent topics such as local government, economic development, arts and culture, health care, and education. The Chamber has also recently started a Leadership Farmville Youth SUmmit where 60 local students take part in an all-day event hosted by Hampden-Sydney COllege. That’s being planned again for this October because it was such a huge success.