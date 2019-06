Longwood University Library Hosting Genealogy Workshop

LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY IS HOSTING A GENEALOGY WORKSHOP NEXT WEEK. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: A GENEALOGY WORKSHOP…NEXT TUESDAY FROM 6-TO-7-30 AT THE LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY LIBRARY. THIS AFTER THE GREENWOOD LIBRARY BECOMES A FAMILY SEARCH AFFILIATE LIBRARY. STAFF WILL ACTUALLY CONDUCT TWO WORKSHOPS…ONE ON USING LIBRARY RESOURCES FOR GENEALOGY RESEARCH. THE OTHER WORKSHOP WILL FOCUS ON THE PROCESS FOR RESTORING PHOTOGRAPHS. ATTENDEES WILL BE ABLE TO CONDUCT THEIR OWN GENEALOGY WORK WITH LIBRARY STAFF CLOSE BY TO ASSIST. YOU’RE ALSO ASKED TO BRING 10-TO-15 FAMILY PHOTOS OR DOCUMENTS TO SCAN. THE WORKSHOP IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.