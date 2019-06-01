Chamber presents the 2019 State of the Chamber at June membership lunch

Chamber members were treated to a fun picnic-style lunch at The Woodland with many great door prizes when they attended on June 10th. This was the last monthly membership lunch for the summer until September.

Members attending received information on what the Chamber has been doing and some tips on getting the most out of their membership. Executive Director, Joy Stump, spoke about the educational initiatives that the Chamber offers. “There are lunch & learns, seminars, and Leadership Farmville, but this is an area we are looking to increase,” she stated and asked members to offer suggestions for topics they would be interested in learning more about. Stump elaborated about Leadership Farmville, a 20+ year program that helps develop leaders in the community by exposing them to pertinent topics such as local government, economic development, arts and culture, healthcare and education. The participants look for areas that can be supplemented or enhanced and their small groups each present a project at graduation. The Chamber even started a Leadership Farmville Youth Summit where 60 local students participated in an all-day event hosted by Hampden-Sydney College. This is being planned again for this October because it was such a huge success.

Marketing Director for the Chamber, Jennifer Kinne, talked about the Chamber’s website and the advantage that has for members. “Did you know that your business may come up on a search on OUR website before your own?” Kinne asked the group. She told them about services available to them like free job postings and the community calendar. She reminded members to look at their profile and make sure it is accurate because 35,000 people visited the Chamber’s website last year. Kinne also talked about the importance of social media and the far reach the Chamber has. She stressed that members need to be proactive and send information in or consider purchasing a Member of the Week ad for only $50! This gets them social media postings for every day in a week and also other notifications to chamber members. What a deal!

Chamber Board member Kerby Moore explained the Ambassador Program where chamber members are reaching out to other chamber members to help them connect and feel engaged. This is a wonderful program to gain important feedback and let all members know they are valued. Board Chair Chris Brochon informed members that they could talk about their expertise on the radio for free with the program Chamber Chat. He also reminded them that many members, including WFLO, offer discounts to other members. The new Chamber Community Guide is being delivered in the next few weeks and will feature all the chamber businesses. This guide will be disbursed throughout our community and also the state.

Executive Director Joy Stump shared many upcoming events for the Chamber and welcomed new members. For more information on becoming a member, please contact info@farmvilleareachamber.org or call 434-392-3939.