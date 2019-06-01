Slate River Vet Clinic gets Community Pride Award

Slate River Veterinary Clinic, located on Twin Creek Road east of Buckingham Court House, received the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce Community Pride Award on Tuesday.

“The Chamber is proud of Dr. Bryan Auten and his business, and the important role it plays in our local economy,” said Thomas Jordan Miles III, Co-Chairman of the Community Pride Award Committee. “Small businesses like this are the backbone of our economy, and the Chamber is proud to support them.”

Pictured are, from left, Krishna Jo Melendez, Hank Hagenau, Thomas Jordan Miles III, Barbara Wheeler, Donna McRae Jones, Janet Miller, Eddie Slagle, Dr. Bryan Auten, Kristin Ober, Roo the Dog, Jenna Bragg, Kelley Koldewyn, and Margaret Anderson.